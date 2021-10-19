Rescue under way at Northern Cape diamond mine after tunnel collapses

The rescue of at least 12 artisanal diamond miners trapped in collapsed mine tunnels in the Northern Cape will be hazardous and difficult.

The 12 were among dozens of miners working underground at the shuttered Nuttaboy Mine on the outskirts of Springbok in Namaqualand when several handmade tunnels collapsed on Wednesday last week.

The Eminetra news website reported that five miners are thought to have died in the incident. The alarm was raised after a miner managed to dig his way out on Wednesday.

The mine is owned by west coast Resources. Ten miners died in 2012 at the nearby Bontekoe mine when a tunnel collapsed there.

Springbok mayor Marvin Cloete told the SABC that rescue operations were under way but were possible only during the day for safety reasons.

“The mine on the west coast has also helped locate where the incident happened,” Cloete told SABC.