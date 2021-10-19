National Eskom spokesperson seeks crowdfunding to fight case brought by Matshela Koko Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the contentious former Eskom CEO is trying to force a strategic lawsuit against public participation, aimed at silencing his critics on social media B L Premium

Former Business Day and Financial Mail journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha has launched a crowd funding effort to raise money for his defence against a defamation claim launched by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.

Mantshantsha, who is now Eskom's spokesperson, had reported extensively on corruption at Eskom in 2017 and is being sued by Koko for tweets in which he predicted the arrest, conviction and jailing of the former executive. Koko says the tweets are defamatory and is claiming R600,000 in damages...