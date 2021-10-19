Ace Magashule’s lawyer wants list of witnesses from state

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s legal counsel has asked the state to provide a list of witnesses implicating his client in his corruption case.

Magashule and his co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday. Their case was postponed to November 3 for pretrial and for them to respond to charges preferred against them.

Magashule faces 13 charges including fraud, corruption and money-laundering relating to a multimillion-rand tender awarded by the Free State government during his tenure as premier.

His legal counsel, Laurence Hodes SC, told the court his client had not received a list of witnesses the state intended to call.

“In relation to accused 13 [Magashule], we filed a section 85 notification contending there is a fundamental error to the charge and we oppose the charge,” Hodes said.

“We’ve additionally asked which people implicate him. The state isn’t prepared to commit themselves to which people. We believe there is an irregularity in the charge and we would like to pursue an objection to the charge in that regard,” he said.

Prosecutor advocate Johan de Nysschen said he would peruse Magashule’s notice and argue the matter at “some stage”.

“They will have to read the whole docket,” he said.