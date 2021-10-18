Arrest of war vets accused in hostage drama unlawful, Dali Mpofu says

Military veterans sang outside, and inside court the accused could be heard singing a struggle song. They held numbers written on white sheets of paper as they appeared. The number of accused was reduced from 56 to 53 after three were found to be hotel staff and released. The accused ranged in age from the mid-40s to 63.

Counsel for the defence Dali Mpofu told the court the state did not know what the charges were.

“The state doesn’t know what it wants to charge the people with or whether to charge them at all. We don’t even know what they are in for, the best that my learned friend said was that it is a preliminary charge of kidnapping,” he said.

Mpofu said the verification of addresses should have been done in 12 hours, while more than 100 hours had already passed. “That has not been done, at least for one person. Each person here is an individual bearer of constitutional rights,” he said.

He told the court that the state had intended making the application for a postponement before the proceedings got under way.

“To come to court three days later and have nothing to show for the interviews [they held with the suspects] is unacceptable. There is nothing to justify — you cannot take someone’s right and lock them in the room and do not have anything to justify that.

“The only kidnapping that is happening here is of these people in this room.”

Mpofu argued that it was clearly a case of unlawful arrest and detention.

TimesLIVE