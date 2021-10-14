CLIMATE CHANGE
New bill aims to slap big polluters with heavier carbon tax
Proposed new legislation to fast-track SA’s transition to a greener economy
14 October 2021 - 05:10
The government tabled a climate change bill this week, beginning a parliamentary process to adopt a legally binding commitment to cut national emissions of carbon gases and slap big corporate polluters with higher financial penalties.
The proposed new legislation is meant to fast-track the country’s transition to a greener economy and comes weeks before the UN’s climate change conference known as COP26, where the country is likely to attract attention as Africa’s biggest source of greenhouse gases and the world’s 12th largest...
