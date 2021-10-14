National CLIMATE CHANGE New bill aims to slap big polluters with heavier carbon tax Proposed new legislation to fast-track SA’s transition to a greener economy B L Premium

The government tabled a climate change bill this week, beginning a parliamentary process to adopt a legally binding commitment to cut national emissions of carbon gases and slap big corporate polluters with higher financial penalties.

The proposed new legislation is meant to fast-track the country’s transition to a greener economy and comes weeks before the UN’s climate change conference known as COP26, where the country is likely to attract attention as Africa’s biggest source of greenhouse gases and the world’s 12th largest...