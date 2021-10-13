JUDICIARY
Wallace Mgoqi cites age as he bows out of race for chief justice
Mgoqi insists his retreat is not linked to his being chair of Ayo Technology Solutions, majority-owned by Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Group
13 October 2021 - 13:06
The long list of candidates for chief justice has fallen from eight to seven after Ayo Technology Solutions chair Wallace Mgoqi withdrew approval of his nomination.
Speaking to Business Day on Tuesday, when the seat at the top of SA’s judiciary became vacant following Mogoeng Mogoeng’s retirement, Mgoqi confirmed that he had retracted his candidacy, citing his age of 72 years and his health...
