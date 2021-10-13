Wallace Mgoqi backs out of chief justice race over age and health

The long-list of candidates for chief justice has fallen from eight to seven after Ayo Technology Solutions chair Wallace Mgoqi withdrew approval of his nomination.

Speaking to Business Day on Tuesday, when the seat at the top of SA’s judiciary became vacant following Mogoeng Mogoeng’s retirement, Mgoqi confirmed he retracted his candidacy, citing his age of 72 years and his health.

“I took the matter rather lightly, at first, when asked to sign an acceptance letter, and did not consider it seriously,” he said. Days after approving his the nod, Mgoqi wrote to the presidency's office assured he was fit for the post but electing to retreat.

“I believe it is a wise move for me to learn from President Nelson Mandela’s example when he decided that his health and his age were not on his side for a second term,” wrote Mgoqi on October 7.

He explained his “altruistic” decision and raised his continued work in the legal field teaching attorneys representing claimants in the Land Claims Court about mediation and arbitration.

Mgoqi insisted his retreat was not linked to his chairmanship of Ayo Technology Solutions, majority-owned by Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Group, which has been cloaked in controversy.

When Sekunkajo Group listed on the stock JSE in December 2017, the PIC held a 29% share of R4.3bn. An independent probe into claims of alleged lawbreaking at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) concluded in 2020 found dealings between the two entities were questionable.

In May 2021, Mgoqi announced Ayo intended to take the PIC investigation report on review, asserting the findings lacked supporting evidence to back up claims of improper conduct or wrongdoing.

The long-list of publicly nominated candidates selected by the president's advisory panel comprises Western Cape judge president John Hlophe; appeals court president Mandisa Maya; Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga; Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo; public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane; senior advocate Alan Nelson; and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Mgoqi said the seven remaining runners for the top job were much younger, in better health and worthy of the position. That said, gender activist Mgoqi thought appointing Maya would be “too much of an affirmative action” whereas Zondo, in his view, had the “gravitas” for the role.

In almost 30 years of democratic dispensation, the Constitutional Court has yet to have been led by a female judge. Broadly speaking, the top bench must reflect SA society. Analysts and colleagues who favour Maya describe her skilful leadership of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

When Maya was recommended for the appeals court in 2017, the General Council of the Bar (GCB) recorded her “excellent grasp of constitutional issues”, not only technically and in relation to the Bill of Rights.

Mqoqi is backing Zondo, however, who has juggled acting in Mogoeng’s stead and chairing the long-running state capture inquiry. To some this is a benefit — Zondo is known as a stickler for detail with a remarkable memory — whereas his detractors say the process has taken too long. Even with a recent extension, his final report might not be finalised by December.

In terms of the chief justice appointment process, members of the public have until 5pm on October 15 to lodge grievances against any of the now seven candidates, after which the advisory panel will shortlist three to five names. That list must reach President Cyril Ramaphosa by October 29.

