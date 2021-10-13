Police check veracity of bomb scare at Mandla Msibi’s court hearing
Mpumalanga’s police spokesperson says a bomb squad has been dispatched to secure the court and interrogate a reported bomb scare
13 October 2021 - 16:34
A police squad has been dispatched to the Nelspruit magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga, after a bomb threat brought murder-accused Mandla Msibi’s bail application to a premature end on Wednesday.
Msibi is the province’s now-suspended MEC for agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now