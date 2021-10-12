Tourvest and Siyazisiza colluded in tender at airport, rules commission

Tourvest Holdings and Siyazisiza Trust have been found guilty of collusive tendering for arts, crafts and curio retail leasing opportunities at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg by the Competition Tribunal.

The tribunal has ordered Tourvest to pay a fine of just more than R9m.

Tourvest operates arts, crafts and curio retail stores and branded homeware stores in the international departures terminal section at OR Tambo.

The trust is a broad-based craft enterprise development agency which works with multiple rural crafters. It sells the crafters’ products to retailers, government entities, corporate clients and foreigners. The trust’s operations are financed through donor funding and revenue derived from craft sales.

In February 2013, Airports Company SA (Acsa) published a request for bids for a tender involving arts, crafts and curio retail leasing opportunities at OR Tambo. The tender involved three separate retail opportunities for a period of five years, said the tribunal.

Tourvest assisted the trust to prepare its bid for “Opportunity 3”, involving shops IPR 04, DFE 04, BS 02.

“During the bid evaluations, Acsa noticed similarities in Tourvest and the trust’s bids. For example, the bids included the same projections in pricing, suggesting possible collusive conduct between the two.

“Tourvest, however, argued there had been full disclosure of the arrangement between it and the trust. The [Competition] Commission, however, disputed this and said there was significant under-disclosure by the parties to Acsa.”

The Competition Commission’s case was that during the period when Tourvest and the trust both submitted bids, they became competitors. Both Tourvest and the trust denied this.