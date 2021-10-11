Ramaphosa calls for MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside after murder charges
Mpumalanga MEC’s arrest comes against a backdrop of violence
11 October 2021 - 22:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for Mandla Msibi to immediately step aside, after the MEC of agriculture in Mpumalanga appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder as a result of a deadly ANC branch meeting in August.
Msibi was remanded after handing himself over to the police. Business Day reliably understands that he was involved in a violent incident at an ANC branch meeting that left two people shot dead, and two others wounded...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now