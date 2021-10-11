National Ramaphosa calls for MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside after murder charges Mpumalanga MEC’s arrest comes against a backdrop of violence B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for Mandla Msibi to immediately step aside, after the MEC of agriculture in Mpumalanga appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder as a result of a deadly ANC branch meeting in August.

Msibi was remanded after handing himself over to the police. Business Day reliably understands that he was involved in a violent incident at an ANC branch meeting that left two people shot dead, and two others wounded...