Could Sanral be running out of road?
Auditor-general says agency could face difficulties staying in business unless e-tolls issue is resolved
11 October 2021 - 19:47
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), which has been crippled by Gauteng drivers’ refusal to pay controversial e-tolls, could face difficulties staying in business unless the issue is resolved, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has warned.
Sanral’s controversial e-tolling project, launched in 2013 as part of a drive to improve the road network in Gauteng, has for the most part been a failure as a result of low levels of compliance by motorists. The cash-strapped agency, which is tasked with maintaining SA’s road network, has had to shelve several projects as it also cut spending on repairs and maintenance..
