National

BREAKING NEWS: Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi charged with murder

Msibi was involved in a scuffle during an ANC branch meeting that left two people dead and two wounded

11 October 2021 - 18:43 Hajra Omarjee
Mandla Msibi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mandla Msibi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been charged with murder and is in custody in the fallout of a scuffle at an ANC branch meeting in Mbombela earlier this year that led to the deaths of two people. He will appear in court again on Tuesday.

This is not Msibi’s first run-in with the law, police confirmed.

Business Day reliably understands that Msibi was involved in a scuffle during the meeting that left two people shot dead and two others wounded.

National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo says the senior official is alleged to have been involved in a shooting earlier this year that left two people fatally shot and a third wounded. 

“His arrest brings to three the total number of people arrested in connection with this case. On September 17 2021 police arrested  Joseph Charlie Ngwenya and Tshepo Matsane. 

“They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20,000 each on Friday. October 8.” 

Msibi, formerly the province’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, has also faced at least 10 criminal charges dating back three years. Previous cases included charges of assault, some of which are still pending. 

omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za

Mpumalanga MEC arrested in connection with two murders

The government member handed himself over to police in Nelspruit on Monday morning
National
1 hour ago

Inside SA’s gangster municipalities

SA’s municipalities are at the coalface of service delivery, and a nexus of corruption. This is nothing new — but the stakes are particularly high ...
Features
4 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The three burning issues SA’s political parties are ignoring

An election is about reflecting deeply on the previous five years and addressing the problems facing our country, but the many party manifestos don’t ...
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Joburg pledges less load-shedding after signing ...
National
2.
SA flagged for weak dirty-money controls
National
3.
Red lights flash as grid capacity constrains ...
National
4.
Police union says Khehla Sitole’s suspension ...
National
5.
Auditor-general backs Acsa to remain a going ...
National

Related Articles

Police union says Khehla Sitole’s suspension would be justified

National

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Making sense of the violent protests and what should be done

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.