Auditor-general backs Acsa to remain a going concern
10 October 2021 - 18:06
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has rebutted suggestions that the Airports Company SA (Acsa) could be in deep financial trouble despite the company’s finances being whacked by Covid-19, leading to a pretax loss of R3.6bn.
Acsa, which runs SA’s airports, has been a rare beacon among state-owned enterprises, having been profitable for most of its close to three decades in business. It benefits from a monopoly in SA. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now