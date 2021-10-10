National Auditor-general backs Acsa to remain a going concern B L Premium

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has rebutted suggestions that the Airports Company SA (Acsa) could be in deep financial trouble despite the company’s finances being whacked by Covid-19, leading to a pretax loss of R3.6bn.

Acsa, which runs SA’s airports, has been a rare beacon among state-owned enterprises, having been profitable for most of its close to three decades in business. It benefits from a monopoly in SA. ..