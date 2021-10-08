Hawks to probe claims of corruption against Eastern Cape head Oscar Mabuyane
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says Mabuyane got R450,000 from R1.1m earmarked for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service
08 October 2021 - 17:10
The public protector has directed the Hawks to investigate allegations that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane received R450,000 to renovate his house from R1m allocated to the memorial service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
An investigation was carried out by the public protector after receiving a complaint from Xolile Mashukuca, a resident of the Buffalo City municipality. In the complaint, Mashukuca alleged that amounts of R2m and R1m were misappropriated by officials in the provincial government and in the Mbizana local municipality...
