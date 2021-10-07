Eskom green deal is ‘dangerous’, Gwede Mantashe warns
A plan to decarbonise Eskom in exchange for funding is a “dangerous step”, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has warned.
“My background is in the trade union movement. I’m suspicious of any programme that is based on money, that will give you money. I don’t like that,” the minister told delegates at the Joburg Indaba on Thursday. “I want us to have a programme, and then we look for funding. If we get green funding, I support it. But we should not collapse our economy because they are greedy for green funding. I don’t believe in that, I think it is a dangerous step to take.”
Mantashe’s comments come a week after several ministers met with climate envoys from abroad to explore plans to fund SA’s transition away from fossil fuels, including accelerating the decommissioning of SA’s ageing coal-fired power plants.
Mantashe, who maintains support for coal as a prominent part of SA’s energy mix, was notably not part of the engagements. Rather, the SA delegation was led by minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Barbara Creecy, and included the ministers of trade, industry & competition and of public enterprises, as well as the deputy minister of finance and of the department of international relations & co-operation.
After the engagements with the envoys last week, Creecy said SA required substantial concessional and grant funding and technical assistance to implement a just energy transition. As such, SA is proposing the establishment of a just transition financing facility, which will support the just transition process across the relevant sectors of the economy. “This represents a win-win for SA and its international partners, enabling ambitious climate action in South Africa, addressing social impacts comprehensively while meeting developed-country commitments to finance the transition.”
The engagements were ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which Mantashe will not attend. “If I go to COP26 I think many people will be frightened — ‘what is this coal fundamentalist doing in COP26?’ I’m not pressured not to go, but we will keep our delegation to size and the team that go there, I have confidence in them; they will negotiate a deal that will be helpful for the SA economy.”
