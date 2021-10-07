National

Eskom announces Stage 2 load-shedding from 9pm

07 October 2021 - 18:36 staff writer
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Eskom on Thursday announced a return to load-shedding as it replenishes depleted emergency generation reserves, the first since July 22. 

Stage 2 load-shedding — the removal of 2,000MW from the national grid — will be implemented from 9pm to 5am from Thursday until Saturday, the state-owned utility said in a statement. 

“Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei, and Kendal have also contributed to the deletion of emergency reserves,” Eskom said.

DA commits to weaning Cape Town off Eskom

Geordin Hill-Lewis says the party wants to free the city from the load-shedding that has held back the country’s economic growth
National
4 hours ago

Joburg’s Eskom plan has R11.5bn hurdle to jump

Mayor Mpho Moerane wants city to supply townships but it would have to settle debt and pay for assets
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Transnet to de-electrify trains as cable theft ...
National
2.
Eskom green deal is ‘dangerous’, Gwede Mantashe ...
National
3.
Mediclinic and Life Healthcare join trend of ...
National / Health
4.
Be blunt JSC, should white men not apply to be ...
National
5.
Judge orders seizure of millions in account ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom green deal is ‘dangerous’, Gwede Mantashe warns

National

Judge orders seizure of millions in account linked to suspended Eskom manager

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.