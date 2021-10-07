Eskom announces Stage 2 load-shedding from 9pm
07 October 2021 - 18:36
Eskom on Thursday announced a return to load-shedding as it replenishes depleted emergency generation reserves, the first since July 22.
Stage 2 load-shedding — the removal of 2,000MW from the national grid — will be implemented from 9pm to 5am from Thursday until Saturday, the state-owned utility said in a statement.
“Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei, and Kendal have also contributed to the deletion of emergency reserves,” Eskom said.
