Eskom announces Stage 2 load-shedding from 9pm

Eskom on Thursday announced a return to load-shedding as it replenishes depleted emergency generation reserves, the first since July 22.

Stage 2 load-shedding — the removal of 2,000MW from the national grid — will be implemented from 9pm to 5am from Thursday until Saturday, the state-owned utility said in a statement.

“Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei, and Kendal have also contributed to the deletion of emergency reserves,” Eskom said.