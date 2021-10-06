‘It’s sabotage,’ ActionSA says of name missing on ballot papers

Political newcomer ActionSA has taken its battle with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) about ballot papers to the Electoral Court as the country prepares for local elections in November 1.

The party, angered by the omission of its name on the final draft ballot papers, is asking the court to reprint new ones that reflect its name next to the logo, arguing that its constitutional rights and those of potential voters are violated by the omission.

Senior counsel Wendel Bloem said on Wednesday that papers were filed overnight and the party expects to get its day in court soon.

“We are asking the court to direct that the commission must, without delay, include the name of the applicant on the 2021 municipal ballot paper and that the commission must destroy copies of ballot papers already published, reissue and reprint them, including the full name of the applicant,” Bloem said.