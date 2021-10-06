National As Mogoeng era comes to an end, who will make up SA’s top court? Major changes in the top courts are imminent and stakes are particularly high in SA’s contentious political climate B L Premium

When the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) met on Monday to interview candidates for two posts in SA's top court, it initiated a week of events critical to SA's future rule of law.

This is a profound week for the judiciary, not only because the JSC is interviewing judges, including for high courts in five provinces. This is also Mogoeng Mogoeng’s final week as chief justice...