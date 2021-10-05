SIU warns cash crunch poses a major risk to its operations
Special Investigating Unit has 50 vacancies in its core programme
05 October 2021 - 05:09
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the state’s corruption-fighting investigating unit that has been weighed down by a dire shortage of skilled forensic investigators, wants its funding model to be reviewed, warning that the current structure poses a major risk to its operations.
The SIU falls under the department of justice & correctional services and has come to the fore in recent times leading hundreds of investigations into Covid-19-related procurement and tender irregularities...
