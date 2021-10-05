National Housing agency underperformed, says Mmamoloko Kubayi The HDA has been weakened by leadership instability that has had a negative effect on corporate governance and overall performance, she says B L Premium

Newly appointed human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the Housing Development Agency (HDA), tasked with acquiring, developing and releasing land and buildings for human settlement, is racked by instability and has seriously underperformed.

In her introduction to the 2020/2021 annual report of the agency, which also provides project delivery services to municipalities and provincial governments, the minister said the process of appointing a new board was under way. The HDA had revenue of R360m in 2020...