Calls for government to enforce localisation policies The policy is a key pillar of the plan to revive distressed local industries such as steel and poultry, but critics see it as protectionism

An association representing steel tube and pipe manufacturers in SA says more enforcement is required to ensure the government’s localisation policies benefit small companies.

“The localisation policy is working but requires more enforcement where we need to see a more concerted effort from organs of state who are the key procurement levers in this process,” said Keitumetse Moumakoe, director of the Association of Steel Tube and Pipe Manufacturers of SA...