National NGOs urge SA to extradite Dutch arms dealer after SCA blows

Dutch arms dealer and fugitive Guus Kouwenhoven faces fresh calls for extradition from SA to the Netherlands after two losses in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in September.

Kouwenhoven lost two cases that, on different grounds, challenged his extradition. The SCA heard arguments in late August and dismissed both appeals on September 22...