National JSE calls for remuneration disclosure to apply to all companies B L Premium

The JSE Ltd — the financial services firm that operates the largest stock exchange in Africa — says remuneration disclosures should apply to all companies, not just publicly traded and state-owned entities.

The bourse’s comment comes as the government on Friday gazetted the Companies Amendment Bill for public comment, which among other things seeks to compel companies to disclose the wage differentials between executives and workers. This contentious proposal specifically targets listed companies and state-owned entities...