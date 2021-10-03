JSE calls for remuneration disclosure to apply to all companies
03 October 2021 - 19:27
The JSE Ltd — the financial services firm that operates the largest stock exchange in Africa — says remuneration disclosures should apply to all companies, not just publicly traded and state-owned entities.
The bourse’s comment comes as the government on Friday gazetted the Companies Amendment Bill for public comment, which among other things seeks to compel companies to disclose the wage differentials between executives and workers. This contentious proposal specifically targets listed companies and state-owned entities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now