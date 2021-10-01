BREAKING NEWS: ANC’s Mpho Moerane elected Joburg’s new executive mayor
ANC councillor Mmatlou Mulaudzi nominated Moerane and was seconded by her colleague, Solomon Mogase
SA’s economic hub of Johannesburg has a new executive mayor after ANC councillor Mpho Moerane was elected unopposed into the hot seat on Friday.
ANC councillor Mmatlou Mulaudzi nominated Moerane and was seconded by her colleague Solomon Mogase, and Moerane accepted...
