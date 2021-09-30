National

Ramaphosa moves SA to lockdown level 1

The decision means that the curfew has been shortened and restrictions on alcohol sales eased

30 September 2021 - 20:38
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

SA will officially move to lockdown level 1 at midnight, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his address to the nation on Thursday.

The decision means that, among other things, the curfew has been shortened, restrictions on alcohol sales eased and more people are now allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings. Mask-wearing remains compulsory.

SA has been under lockdown level 2 since September 13. The last time SA was under level 1 was between March and May in 2020.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

The address comes only days after the National Institute of Communicable Diseases declared the end of the third wave
