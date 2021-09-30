Ramaphosa moves SA to lockdown level 1

SA will officially move to lockdown level 1 at midnight, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his address to the nation on Thursday.

The decision means that, among other things, the curfew has been shortened, restrictions on alcohol sales eased and more people are now allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings. Mask-wearing remains compulsory.

SA has been under lockdown level 2 since September 13. The last time SA was under level 1 was between March and May in 2020.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE