President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

30 September 2021 - 18:31 TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramahosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday on the latest developments in the country's fight against Covid-19. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FILIP SINGER
President Cyril Ramahosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday on the latest developments in the country's fight against Covid-19. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FILIP SINGER

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm, the presidency confirmed on Thursday.

The address will cover the latest developments on the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and follows meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

The address comes in the context of falling Covid-19 cases, and after the third wave of infections was officially declared as being over.

State will not ‘force anyone to be vaccinated’, Cyril Ramaphosa says

But the president says talks about mandatory vaccination are continuing
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa on vaccine mandates and the state of the ANC

The ANC president admits he is worried about how the party will perform in November's local election
National
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa calls for more speed on vaccine IP waiver to save lives

President slams the lack of vaccines in poorer countries as unjust and unproductive
National
2 days ago

Getting basics right at local government level is key, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The local government elections ‘are an opportunity for us to extend what we have been doing at national level to the local level of government’
National
1 day ago
