National Gauteng premier calls on Joburg mayoral candidate to improve qualify of life Mpho Moerane set to be named the city's interim leader in the run up to municipal elections on November 1

Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chair David Makhura on Thursday urged Mpho Moerane to improve Joburg residents’ quality of life by ensuring water and electricity supplies, cleaning the streets and fixing the persistent billing crisis.

Moerane, who served as the city’s head of environment & infrastructure was this week endorsed by the ANC’s top leadership and provincial and regional structures to succeed Jolidee Matongo as mayor. Matongo died in a car accident on September 18 and had been in the post for just over two months. He had replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died from Covid-19 complications on July 9...