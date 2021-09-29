National Zondo wins extension for state capture inquiry until year-end Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted a fifth extension to the three-year-long state capture inquiry B L Premium

The state capture inquiry has been granted a fifth extension, giving the team three months to complete three years’ work.

On Wednesday, the chair’s plea for yet another lifeline for the process, which has cost in excess of R1bn, was awarded in the North Gauteng High Court...