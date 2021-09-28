Warrant of arrested issued, then stayed, for truant Gupta aide Ronica Ragavan
Former CEO of the Guptas’ Oakbay is wanted in connection with R25m corruption case
28 September 2021 - 13:57
Gupta aide Ronica Ragavan is the subject of an arrest warrant, stayed by the court, in connection with a R25m corruption case linked to the botched Estina dairy project in Vrede, Free State.
Ragavan was absent from court on Tuesday when Islandsite Investments was added to an ongoing corruption case launched by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID). She cited medical reasons for the no-show...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now