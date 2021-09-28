National Warrant of arrest issued, then stayed, for truant Gupta aide Ronica Ragavan Former CEO of the Guptas’ Oakbay is wanted in connection with R25m corruption case B L Premium

Gupta aide Ronica Ragavan is the subject of an arrest warrant, stayed by the court, in connection with a R25m corruption case linked to the botched Estina dairy project in Vrede, Free State.

Ragavan was absent from court on Tuesday when Islandsite Investments was added to an ongoing corruption case launched by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID). She cited medical reasons for the no-show...