Solidarity Fund to keep focus on SA Covid-19 response
The fund’s annual report shows ‘no wastage or misappropriation’ of billions collected from SA corporates, the government and private citizens
28 September 2021 - 18:45
The Solidarity Fund, formed to raise funds to support SA’s response to the Covid-19, will operate for at least another year and prioritise supporting the country’s vaccination programme.
The fund, which delivered its annual report on Tuesday, said it had disbursed the bulk of the R3.4bn raised from the government, business and private citizens. It has also set up a separate humanitarian crisis relief vehicle to respond to the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Aside from this, there is no intention for the fund to extend its work beyond the Covid-19 crisis, said vice-chair Adrian Enthoven. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now