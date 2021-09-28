National Solidarity Fund to keep focus on SA Covid-19 response The fund’s annual report shows ‘no wastage or misappropriation’ of billions collected from SA corporates, the government and private citizens B L Premium

The Solidarity Fund, formed to raise funds to support SA’s response to the Covid-19, will operate for at least another year and prioritise supporting the country’s vaccination programme.

The fund, which delivered its annual report on Tuesday, said it had disbursed the bulk of the R3.4bn raised from the government, business and private citizens. It has also set up a separate humanitarian crisis relief vehicle to respond to the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Aside from this, there is no intention for the fund to extend its work beyond the Covid-19 crisis, said vice-chair Adrian Enthoven. ..