Ramaphosa calls for more speed on vaccine IP waiver to save lives President slams the lack of vaccines in poorer countries as unjust and unproductive

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his call for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, saying it is “unjust and unproductive” that only 2% of people in poor countries have been fully vaccinated.

With the pandemic into its 18th month, a lack of access to jabs means that developing countries are lagging behind in their economic recovery. Rich nations that have coverage of 60% or more have largely managed to reopen their economies...