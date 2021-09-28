National

PANDEMIC

Ramaphosa calls for more speed on vaccine IP waiver to save lives

President slams the lack of vaccines in poorer countries as unjust and unproductive

28 September 2021 - 19:13 Hajra Omarjee

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his call for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, saying it is “unjust and unproductive” that only 2% of people in poor countries have been fully vaccinated.

With the pandemic into its 18th month, a lack of access to jabs means that developing countries are lagging behind in their economic recovery. Rich nations that have coverage of 60% or more have largely managed to reopen their economies...

