National Mbeki presidential library and heritage precinct to boost local tourism B L Premium

While the sun, sea and wildlife are major local attractions, this alone is not the only way for SA to sell itself to the world. With these words, former president Thabo Mbeki on Tuesday launched a tourism infrastructure and heritage project in Johannesburg that aims to boost the domestic tourism sector.

“This country under-advertises itself. It’s an incomplete story that is told about why people must tour SA. Some people might not want to be watching elephants [and] you must say that this is the cradle of humanity [and] this is where human beings come from,” Mbeki said during the launch of the presidential library and heritage precinct that bears his name...