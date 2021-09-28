National Lamola eyes the purse but drops opposition to R1bn state capture inquiry’s extension Justice minister withdraws his opposition to the latest bid to prolong the investigation B L Premium

The high court in Pretoria will assess whether the state capture inquiry should be granted yet another extension, this time until the end of 2021, with the government having dropped its opposition to the commission continuing past its latest deadline.

Current estimates place the cost of the inquiry at more than R1bn and the justice department submitted papers to the high court urging for a cap of R15m on any further spending should the inquiry be thrown a three-month lifeline. The day before the court hearing on Wednesday, justice minister Ronald Lamola withdrew his opposition to the extension being sought. ..