National Eskom loses battle over cutting municipal supplies Constitutional Court upholds ruling that debt-stricken power utility can't cut electricity in bid to get errant towns to pay up

Eskom has been dealt a blow in its bid to recover unpaid bills after the Constitutional Court upheld a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that the state-owned utility’s decision to disconnect electricity to two defaulting municipalities was irrational.

Eskom, which is burdened with about R400bn in debt and remains reliant on government bailouts to survive, has on several occasions interrupted power supply to extract payment from municipalities, which owe it about R36bn...