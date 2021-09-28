Cyril Ramaphosa calls for more urgency on vaccine IP waiver
President slams the lack of vaccines in poorer countries as unjust and unproductive
28 September 2021 - 19:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated his call for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, saying it was “unjust and unproductive” that only 2% of people in poor countries had been fully vaccinated.
With the pandemic, which pushed SA’s economy to its worst contraction in about a century in 2020, into its 18th month, a lack of access to jabs has seen developing countries lag behind in their economic recovery. Rich nations that have coverage of 60% or more have largely managed to reopen their economies, with many now approaching or exceeding their size in 2020. ..
