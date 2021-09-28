National Climate finance proposal could solve Eskom debt crisis The release of the Meridian paper comes as climate envoys from the UK, US, France, Germany and the EU arrive in SA B L Premium

Treasury could save billions on the country’s interest bill and create the fiscal space to solve Eskom’s debt problem, if it brokers a climate finance deal with international funders in exchange for an accelerated retirement of coal-powered power stations, says a new briefing note by think tank Meridian Economics.

The savings made would be used to finance a just transition fund, which will pay for the social impact of the decarbonising plan...