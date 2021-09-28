National Climate deal could save Treasury billions and solve Eskom crisis The release of the Meridian paper comes as climate envoys from the UK, US, France, Germany and the EU arrive in SA B L Premium

The Treasury could save billions on the country’s interest bill and create the fiscal space to solve Eskom’s debt problem if it brokers a climate finance deal with international funders in exchange for an accelerated retirement of coal-powered power stations, says a new briefing note by think-tank Meridian Economics.

The savings would be used to finance a just transition fund, which would pay for the social impact of decarbonising...