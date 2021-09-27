Use existing vaccine passports, travel industry urges SA
Other countries have gone through the trial and error and there is no need for SA to do the same
27 September 2021 - 19:08
As the government weighs up using digital vaccine passports to record if people have been jabbed against Covid-19, members of the travel industry are encouraging the government to use the EU’s digital application or another country’s existing app to make travel in and out of the country easier.
Countries in the EU and 13 other countries have adopted a single digital system that records vaccination status. It produces a QR code scanned at borders to show a traveller’s vaccination status without sharing their private information or ID number. This digital passport is supported by the International Air Transport Agency that represents several global airlines. ..
