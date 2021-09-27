Refineries shun new fuel specs without cost recovery
Industry is calling for a more practical implementation date and a suitable financial framework
27 September 2021 - 17:27
The SA petroleum industry wants the government to help it recover the cost of complying with new fuel specifications or face reduced local refining capacity which will have an adverse economic effect and threaten security of supply.
The call comes weeks after the department of mineral resources & energy published new petroleum specifications and standards to bring SA fuels up to a Euro 5 standard of cleaner fuel, effective from September 2023...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now