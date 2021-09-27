Climate envoys in SA to explore coal retirement plan
SA’s carbon intensity and high potential for producing renewable energy put it in a good position to obtain global funding
27 September 2021 - 05:10
Climate envoys from four countries and the EU arrive in SA on Monday to explore the potential to fund a coal retirement plan for SA ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November.
SA’s carbon intensity — it is the 12th-largest emitter in the world — and its high potential for the production of renewable energy as well as green hydrogen make it a good candidate for a globally funded effort to reduce greenhouse gases...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now