National Climate envoys in SA to explore coal retirement plan SA’s carbon intensity and high potential for producing renewable energy put it in a good position to obtain global funding B L Premium

Climate envoys from four countries and the EU arrive in SA on Monday to explore the potential to fund a coal retirement plan for SA ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

SA’s carbon intensity — it is the 12th-largest emitter in the world — and its high potential for the production of renewable energy as well as green hydrogen make it a good candidate for a globally funded effort to reduce greenhouse gases...