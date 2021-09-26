Shortage of J&J vaccines hampers SA’s vaccination drive
Difficulties stem from problems in April at the group’s factory in Baltimore in the US
26 September 2021 - 15:22
SA’s already stalled Covid-19 vaccination programme is being further held back by a critical shortage of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, an aftermath of the problems the company’s factory in Baltimore, US, experienced in April.
While there are plenty of the two-dose Pfizer vaccines available, the shortage of J&J vaccines, which is expected to be overcome with the delivery of doses next month, has affected the vaccination programme in remote rural areas and other sites where a single dose is optimal, acting department of health director-general Nicholas Crisp said last week. “It has been a very difficult patch and we are obviously impacted by it and anxious,” he said...
