National

UCT senate votes to approve mandatory vaccination

About 83% voted in favour of policy proposal but it is subject to final approval of university council

22 September 2021 - 20:05 Sipokazi Fokazi
University of Cape Town. Picture: MOEKETSI MOTICOE
University of Cape Town. Picture: MOEKETSI MOTICOE

Plans to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccination among staff and students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) are one step closer after a resounding vote by the university’s senate.     

On Wednesday afternoon, the senate voted on a proposed policy to make vaccines mandatory from next year. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, the scientist who brought the motion before the senate, said getting people vaccinated was key to getting students back on campus.

“Virtual teaching doesn’t work for everyone and, sadly, the students who are worst affected are those who already are disadvantaged. They don’t have easy alternatives such as quiet spaces, access to internet and library opportunities.

“Getting us all back [on campus] and working will assist productivity and get us back to near normal again. Vaccines are our passport to that,” she said.

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the final decision lay with the university’s council, which will meet in October. He said senate members voted via an electronic ballot on “this complex matter”, with 83% supporting mandatory vaccination. 

The next step would include engagement across the campus with “all the relevant stakeholders whose voices are key in this process”.

“UCT emphasises that no decision or position has been taken yet by the university on mandatory vaccination on campus. Any final decision will have to be a decision of the university council.”

Moholola said the university would provide updates on the matter and would continue to encourage students and staff to get vaccinated.

PODCAST | The stick or the carrot - which vaccination strategy should SA be using?

Mandatory vaccination and its economic implications are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Unions should back vaccine mandate

No government or employer should force workers to receive a shot — except amid a public health emergency
Opinion
2 days ago

Amcu rejects forced vaccinations in the workplace

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union has joined other unions opposed to mandatory jabs
National
6 days ago

SA universities weigh mandatory jabs for staff and students

Move could put higher education institutions and trade unions on a collision course if it goes ahead
National
1 week ago

PSG’s Piet Mouton wants bans on those who shun vaccinations

Mouton issues strong letter warning that if not enough of the population get the jab, the country will never return to normal again
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Talks between SA and UK over travel red list have ...
National
2.
Numsa to embark on indefinite strike in October ...
National / Labour
3.
SA scientists dispute UK’s red list claims
National / Health
4.
Court hears no-one in the NPA can prosecute in ...
National
5.
Power ships granted generation licences by ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.