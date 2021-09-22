State launches unit to tackle corruption and fraud in public service
The unit has a critical role to play in reaching aims stated in the government’s national anticorruption strategy, minister Ayanda Dlodlo says
The government has launched a niche unit aimed at curbing corruption and fraud among public servants by implementing norms and standards on ethics, integrity and discipline management in the civil service.
This as a recent survey found that South Africans perceived corruption as increasing during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term at the Union Buildings, including in the office of the president itself...
