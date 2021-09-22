National MultiChoice calls for broadcasting policy review B L Premium

MultiChoice, the pay-TV company that operates SA’s largest direct broadcast satellite service, DStv, has called on the government to park a legislative proposal meant to enhance the SABC’s governance structures and finances pending a comprehensive review of the country’s broader broadcasting policy framework.

The department of communications has this week been holding public hearings on the draft SABC Bill, which was published for comment in July. In its submission on Wednesday, MultiChoice said dealing with the SABC funding model now would be putting the cart before the horse...