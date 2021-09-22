MultiChoice calls for broadcasting policy review
22 September 2021 - 19:51
MultiChoice, the pay-TV company that operates SA’s largest direct broadcast satellite service, DStv, has called on the government to park a legislative proposal meant to enhance the SABC’s governance structures and finances pending a comprehensive review of the country’s broader broadcasting policy framework.
The department of communications has this week been holding public hearings on the draft SABC Bill, which was published for comment in July. In its submission on Wednesday, MultiChoice said dealing with the SABC funding model now would be putting the cart before the horse...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now