Government aims to close SAA deal with Takatso by year’s end
22 September 2021 - 20:00
As SAA prepares to resume operations on Thursday, public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi said the government hopes to conclude the deal to sell 51% of the state-owned carrier to the Takatso consortium by year’s end.
The parties have concluded due diligence processes, in which no material issues were identified. They are now finalising the share and purchase agreement, which is “not an easy transaction”, Tlhakudi said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now