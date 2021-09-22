National Government aims to close SAA deal with Takatso by year’s end B L Premium

As SAA prepares to resume operations on Thursday, public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi said the government hopes to conclude the deal to sell 51% of the state-owned carrier to the Takatso consortium by year’s end.

The parties have concluded due diligence processes, in which no material issues were identified. They are now finalising the share and purchase agreement, which is “not an easy transaction”, Tlhakudi said...