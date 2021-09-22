Gauteng judge will hear John Hlophe’s court application
The application for a judge outside of the Gauteng division was made in a letter sent on Monday by Hlophe’s attorney, Barnabas Xulu
The application by the attorney of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe to have a judge from a division other than that of Gauteng hear his application to have the decision by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to impeach him set aside, was rejected on Wednesday by deputy judge president of the Gauteng division Roland Sutherland.
Sutherland presided over an initial hearing of Hlophe’s application during which the first part dealing with urgency was abandoned and the second part dealing with the setting aside of the JSC’s impeachment decision as unconstitutional and invalid was postponed pending the finalisation of a time table for the filing of papers by the various parties including the JSC and Freedom Under Law which is applying to join the JSC’s opposition to Hlophe’s application...
