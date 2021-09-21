Power ships granted generation licences by regulator
This is just one of the stages in the approval process, with environmental authorisation and other permits still required
21 September 2021 - 20:27
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has approved generating licences for all the applicants among the preferred bidders of the so-called emergency round of energy procurement, including for three power ships owned by Turkish company Karpowership.
The emergency procurement round, known as the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP), was conceived of in October 2019 to plug SA’s power supply gap as quickly as possible. But the programme has been bogged down in bureaucratic delays and it was only in March this year that the department of mineral resources & energy announced eight preferred bidders...
