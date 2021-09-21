National

Bathabile Dlamini perjury case postponed to October

Former social development minister allegedly lied to conceal the extent of her involvement in social grants payments fiasco

21 September 2021 - 14:11 Nonkululeko Njilo
Former social development minister and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Former social development minister and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE

Former social development minister and ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of perjury. 

The case was postponed to October 1 to allow for docket disclosure by the defence, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mthunzi Mhanga said.  

Dlamini allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The matter relates to repeated extensions of an unlawful tender awarded to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to distribute the department’s social grants.

The court was forced to extend the contract with CPS even though it had been found to be illegal.

The inquiry, chaired by Judge Bernard Ngoepe, found Dlamini concealed the extent of her involvement in the debacle and she was ordered to pay personal costs of about R650,000, which she settled in May.

The Constitutional Court ordered Ngoepe’s report to be forwarded to the national director of public prosecutions to consider whether Dlamini had lied under oath and should be prosecuted for perjury.

TimesLIVE

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to be prosecuted for perjury

Former minister allegedly gave false evidence in testimony under oath at an inquiry into the social grants payments fiasco of 2017
National
4 weeks ago

Bathabile Dlamini coughs up R650,000 personal costs order in Sassa debacle

The former social development minister paid out of her own pocket to settle a costs order handed down in the Constitutional Court in 2018
National
4 months ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dithering Hawks yet to take Bathabile Dlamini to court

Prosecution authorities have all they need to proceed with a case of perjury, but nothing is happening
Opinion
6 months ago

Still no sign of decision on perjury charges against Bathabile Dlamini

Dlamini was found to have possibly lied under oath when dealing with the Sassa fiasco in 2017 when she was social development minister
National
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Unions had ‘no choice but to accept’ 3.5% wage ...
National / Labour
2.
IEC’s credibility under fire by DA ahead of local ...
National
3.
ANC and DA losing support ahead of local polls, ...
National
4.
Medical records debate eclipses Zuma’s recusal ...
National
5.
Court ruling on Icasa spectrum rules could mean ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.