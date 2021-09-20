National State targets executive pay disclosure Companies to be compelled to reveal the wage differentials between executives and workers B L Premium

The government’s push to compel companies to disclose the wage differentials between executives and workers is a step closer to becoming law after the cabinet approved the publication of the Companies Amendment Bill for public comment.

In a statement on Monday after a meeting, the cabinet said the proposed legislation seeks to amend the Companies Act to reduce regulatory regime on businesses; tighten anti-money laundering gaps; strengthen the disclosure requirements and enhance the shareholder powers in a company...